Trump Halts $1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponization' Fund To Compensate Supporters



The Trump administration has dropped plans to create an "anti-weaponization fund" to compensate allies who say they were treated unfairly by the US government, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Tuesday.

"We are not moving forward with the fund," Blanche said during testimony before a House committee.

A federal judge had already temporarily blocked the White House from moving ahead with the program that critics had denounced as a "slush fund" for President Donald Trump's political allies.

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