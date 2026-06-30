Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The UP TET Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now download their hall tickets by visiting upessc.up.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Aspirants are advised to download the admit card well in advance and carefully verify all the details mentioned on it to avoid any last-minute issues.

How To Download UP TET Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the UPTET 2026 Admit Card link available on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Submit the details to access your hall ticket.

Check all the information carefully.

Download the admit card and take a clear printout for the examination day.

Direct Link Here

Details to Verify in UP TET Admit Card 2026

After downloading the Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026, candidates should ensure that the following details are correct:

Candidate's name and photograph

Roll number

Exam date and shift

Reporting time

Examination centre address

Important exam-day instructions

If any information is incorrect, candidates should immediately contact the UPESSC through the official portal before the examination.

The UPTET 2026 examination will be conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, in offline OMR-based mode across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held in two shifts each day, and candidates should check their individual reporting time and shift on the admit card.

Paper 1 is meant for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates wishing to teach both levels must appear for both papers.

The examination will be conducted in offline pen-and-paper (OMR) mode in both Hindi and English. Qualifying the UPTET makes candidates eligible for future teacher recruitment processes in the state, and the qualifying certificate remains valid for a lifetime.