UPTET Result 2026 Today? Check Direct Link, Scorecard Download Steps

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is likely to announce the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Result 2026 soon. Once the result is declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official UPESSC website.

The UPTET was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at examination centres across the state. The exam is mandatory for candidates who want to become teachers in primary and upper primary government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 19,94,661 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 17,70,714 appeared, resulting in an overall attendance of 88.77 per cent. The primary-level paper recorded a higher attendance of 91.12 per cent, while the upper primary paper saw 87.25 per cent attendance. To ensure fair conduct of the examination, the commission also used AI-based monitoring, which detected 44 suspected cases of impersonation.

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How to Check UPTET Result 2026

After the result is announced, candidates can follow these steps: