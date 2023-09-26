Uttar Pradesh Board Extends Last Date For Registration To Class 10,12 Board Exams, Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date to register for Class 10 and 12 board exams that are scheduled to be held in 2024. Candidates who wish to register for the exam can do so with the help of their heads of schools by submitting the late fee before October 10. The head of schools need to register and deposit the application fee at the official website, upmsp.edu.in, before the last date.

The board has also extended the deadline to submit the photo-enrolled list of the registered UPMSP Classes 9 to 12 students to the regional office by October 15. Students are required to submit Rs 100 as late registration fee for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024. While the students of Class 9 and 11 are also required to submit Rs 50 as late fee.

In order to make any corrections in the already existing forms, principals of respective schools will need to submit details such as name of the student, mother's and father's name, subject code selected by students, and date of birth as per school record. Unclear photographs of students uploaded on the UP Board official website, upmsp.edu.in, can also be modified during this period.

The deadline for submission of students' enrolment list to the corresponding treasury and regional offices has also been extended to October 15. An official notification from the board noted that the head of the school will prepare the treasury sheet of registration fee of all the students in five different copies and deposit it at the treasury office of their own district. Two copies of the treasury slip will be kept safe in the treasury, one copy will be given to the district school inspector, one copy with roll number will be kept in the council office and one copy will be kept safe in the school by the head of the institution.

