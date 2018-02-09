Utkal University Second Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular CBCS Exam 2017 Results Declared; Check Now Utkal University has declared the second semester degree result of CBCS regular exam held for BA, BSc, BCom programmes.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Utkal University Second Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular CBCS Exam 2017 Results; Know How To Check Now New Delhi: Utkal University has declared the second semester degree result of CBCS regular exam held for BA, BSc, BCom programmes. Results have been announced for 2016 admission batch. The first semester result of 2016 admission batch for all the programmes was declared in November 2017. As observed earlier, official website of the University may slow down for a while and candidates may face issues while downloading their result during that time. In such cases, candidates should retry a bit later. Candidates should not panic as the results will be available online for the students.



Utkal University Semester Result: Know How To Check

Step One: Go to the official website of the University

Step Two: Provisional Result Of +3 Second Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2016 Admission Batch)

Step Three: Enter the exam roll number and the captcha given there

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Get the result



In October 2017, the vice-chancellor of Utkal University, Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, along with his colleagues started the "Introspective Silent Fast" after a group of students gheraoed him. Students were agitating after he called off student union election in the university.



Click here for more



Utkal University has declared the second semester degree result of CBCS regular exam held for BA, BSc, BCom programmes. Results have been announced for 2016 admission batch. The first semester result of 2016 admission batch for all the programmes was declared in November 2017. As observed earlier, official website of the University may slow down for a while and candidates may face issues while downloading their result during that time. In such cases, candidates should retry a bit later. Candidates should not panic as the results will be available online for the students.Step One: Go to the official website of the UniversityStep Two: Provisional Result Of +3 Second Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2016 Admission Batch)Step Three: Enter the exam roll number and the captcha given thereStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: Get the result In October 2017, the vice-chancellor of Utkal University, Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, along with his colleagues started the "Introspective Silent Fast" after a group of students gheraoed him. Students were agitating after he called off student union election in the university.Click here for more Education News