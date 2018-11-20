Utkal University First Semester Results Announced @ Uuems.in, Check Now

The provisional result of +3 first semester CBCS degree regular exam of 2018 admission batch of Utkal University has been released on the official results website of the varsity. Utkal University result for CBCS Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) can be accessed from the official website, uuems.in. The first semester Utkal University result of 2017 admission batch for all the programmes has been declared today. As happened earlier, the official result website of the Utkal University is not responding properly and the candidates are advised to have patience.

Candidates should not panic as the results will be available online for the students.

The Utkal University results have been released on the official exam results hosting website, Utkal University Examination Management System, uuems.in.

Utkal University Semester Result: Know How To Check

Follow the steps given here to check your Utkal University first year results:

Step I : Visit the official result website of Utkal University, uuems.in.

Step II : Click on the link given on the homepage; "Provisional Result Of +3 First Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2017 Admission Batch) "

Step III : Enter the exam roll number and the captcha given there

Step IV : Submit the details

Step V : Get the result

"After successful Validation of your data, your Result will Come Out (sic)," says a notification posted on the result website.

