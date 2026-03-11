Is It Safe To Travel or Study In Iran Right Now? Key Things To Know

US-Israel-Iran War: The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has intensified, raising serious concerns for travellers and students considering visiting or studying in Iran. The large-scale war has entered its 12th day, with no immediate signs of de-escalation as attacks continue across the region.

Recent airstrikes and expanding hostilities across the Middle East have disrupted normal life in several areas, including Iran's capital Tehran. Experts say the situation remains volatile, prompting governments and academic institutions to issue advisories and review travel and study plans.

Here's what travellers and students should know before planning a visit or education in Iran

Conflict Escalation Raises Safety Concerns

Overnight on March 7, Israeli airstrikes targeted fuel depots and refineries in Tehran, setting oil storage facilities ablaze. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising across large parts of the Iranian capital, which has a population of more than 9 million.

The smoke, containing harmful chemicals such as hydrocarbons, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, spread across the city, prompting concerns over air quality and public health.

Authorities in Iran advised residents to remain indoors as much as possible. Children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with heart or lung conditions were urged to avoid going outside altogether.

Uncertainty For International Students

The rapidly escalating conflict has also triggered anxiety among international students studying in Iran. Many are uncertain about the continuation of their studies as the war disrupts normal life.

Some students have already returned to their home countries, while others remain unsure about travel arrangements, examinations and academic schedules as the situation continues to evolve.

According to experts, around 3,000 Indian students, many of them pursuing medical education, are currently enrolled in Iranian institutions.

Wider Impact Across The Middle East

The conflict has also widened across the Middle East, with the United States and Israel exchanging strikes with Iranian-linked targets in different parts of the region.

After some of the heaviest bombardments earlier in the week, attacks resumed across targets in Israel, Lebanon, and parts of the Gulf region as the war continued into its 12th day.

The government in Tehran has also warned that its security forces are prepared to confront any anti-government protests amid the growing crisis.

Indian Students In The Gulf Region

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, said the Middle East hosts a large Indian student population, particularly across the Gulf.

"The Middle East hosts a sizable Indian student population, particularly across the Gulf. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs, the region accounts for over 3-4 lakh Indian students across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, including both school and higher-education enrolments from expatriate families."

He added that the UAE remains the main hub attracting the largest number of Indian students as well as international enrolments.

"Each year, an estimated 15,000-20,000 Indian students newly enrol in higher-education institutions across the Gulf, with the UAE accounting for a large portion of that inflow. Popular fields include business and management, engineering, medicine, IT, architecture, along with emerging areas such as data science and AI."

Travel Disruptions And Academic Impact

Arora said recent developments in the region have created disruptions, particularly in travel and logistics.

"Recent regional developments have led to some disruption, particularly related to travel schedules and airspace restrictions. In the UAE, institutions temporarily shifted to precautionary distance learning measures to ensure academic continuity."

He added that the situation in Iran has created uncertainty for students.

"In Iran, where around 3,000 Indian students-many pursuing medical education-are enrolled, some uncertainty has arisen around travel access and examination schedules."

Families Monitoring The Situation

Arora said reactions among students and families vary depending on the country.

"Across the region, responses among students and families vary. In Gulf countries such as the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, concerns are largely related to travel disruptions rather than academic continuity on campuses," he said.

"In other locations where the situation is more uncertain, students and families are seeking greater clarity on travel arrangements and academic schedules. Overall, families in India are closely following developments while staying in regular contact with students in the region," he added

He further added that the conflict is unfolding at a time when many institutions are processing admissions for the upcoming academic session.

"At present, many students and families appear to be monitoring the situation before making final decisions. As this is the peak admissions period for the Fall intake in the region, some timelines may slow as families seek clarity. However, this does not necessarily translate into cancellations, and future enrolment patterns will likely depend on how the situation evolves."

Experts Warn Against Travel To Iran

Dr Mansi, Assistant Professor and Coordinator at the Amity Centre for BRICS Studies at Amity University, said the situation in Iran remains extremely serious. "Iran is currently in an active state of war and the situation is extremely serious. The world's most powerful military is striking a country of 90 million people with no clear ceasefire in sight."

"The situation is highly volatile on the ground, air and water and there is an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Iran as well as in nearby countries due to regional spillover. Under such circumstances, Iran is an 'Absolutely Do Not Go Zone'."

She added that several countries, including India and the United States, have issued the highest-level travel warnings advising citizens to avoid visiting Iran.

"It is also not practical due to the closure of airspace. It is highly risky and any form of travel to Iran must not be undertaken at present."

Is It Safe To Study In Iran Right Now?

Dr Mansi said pursuing education in Iran under the current circumstances is not advisable.

"As far as education is concerned, again it's a big no right now. It is not a viable option due to the collapse of normal institutional life. If normal life is not functioning, how can schools and colleges operate?"

She also warned about additional risks for foreign nationals.

"There is also a risk of arbitrary detention of people with foreign passports due to the heightened state of security, and obtaining consular protection might also be extremely difficult. Internet and other communication channels have also broken down."

"In such a situation, Iran must not be considered for either travel or education for the time being."

Check Official Advisories Before Travelling

Experts advise travellers and students to rely only on official government updates before planning any visit.

Dr Mansi said travellers should follow updates issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and embassy websites.

"Before planning any visit, one must check the updates issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy websites or official social media platforms. Travel plans should only be made once governments officially declare the situation safe."