UPTET Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Direct Link And Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is likely to announce the UPTET 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores on the official website once the result is released.

However, the commission has not announced the exact result date yet. The result was earlier expected by the end of July, but no official announcement has been made so far.

The UPTET 2026 exam was held from July 2 to 4 at centres across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. More than 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

UPTET Result 2026: How to check

Candidates can follow these steps once the result link is activated:

Visit the official UPESSC website. Click on the UPTET 2026 result link. Enter the required login details. Click on Submit. Check the result on the screen. Download the scorecard. Keep a printout for future reference.

What will the UPTET scorecard contain?

The scorecard is expected to mention details such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, date of birth, category, qualifying marks, overall score and subject-wise marks.

Candidates who qualify the exam will receive the UPTET certificate, which is valid for a lifetime.

Paper 1 is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary level, while Paper 2 is meant for upper-primary teaching eligibility.

UPTET answer key and qualifying marks

The provisional UPTET answer key was released on July 8, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 14 at 11:59 pm. The final answer key will be considered while preparing the result.

The qualifying marks are: