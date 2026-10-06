UPTET 2026 Results: Candidates Demand Review Of OMR Rejection, Normalisation

The protest over the UPTET-2026 results continued in Prayagraj on Tuesday as candidates stayed at the protest site near Patthar Girjaghar throughout the night. The protesters raised slogans and demanded a review of the OMR sheet rejection and normalisation process used in the examination.

The candidates claimed that many results were cancelled because of small mistakes while filling out the OMR sheets. They said errors in details such as roll numbers, question paper booklet numbers or other required information should not lead to the cancellation of a candidate's entire result.

The protesters are demanding a fresh check of the rejected OMR sheets. They want the authorities to examine the affected answer sheets again and issue revised results for candidates who are found eligible after the review.

Candidates have also questioned the normalisation process. They said some candidates who expected to qualify based on their raw marks were declared unsuccessful after their scores were normalised. According to them, the process needs to be reviewed to ensure that candidates are not unfairly affected by the method used to calculate the final scores.

The protesters have called for a re-examination of the normalisation system and verification of the marks. Protestors said the authorities should maintain complete transparency and make sure that no candidate suffers because of genuine mistakes or unclear evaluation procedures.

The candidates have said that their protest will continue indefinitely until their concerns are addressed. They have appealed to the examination authorities to reconsider the OMR rejection cases and review the normalisation process for all affected candidates.

They also warned that the protest could be expanded if their demands are not considered.

However, the examination authority has already rejected most objections related to OMR rejection and normalisation. The authority has said that the examination notification issued before the test clearly mentioned that normalisation would be used if the exam was conducted in multiple shifts.

Despite the authority's clarification, candidates continue to demand a fresh review of the results. They believe their concerns should be examined fairly and transparently before the results are treated as final.