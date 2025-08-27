UPSSSC PET 2025 City Slip Released, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET 2025 city intimation slip on its official website - upsssc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 will be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, in two shifts each day. The morning session will run from 10 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm. This year, the state government has allowed not just government and aided schools but also CBSE and ICSE institutions to serve as exam centers due to the massive number of applicants.

A total of 25.32 lakh candidates have registered for the PET exam this year, making it one of the biggest recruitment tests in the state. The online application process started on May 14, 2025, and closed on June 17, 2025.

One major relief for aspirants is the extended validity of PET scores. Earlier, PET scores were valid for only one year, but from 2025 onwards, they will remain valid for three years. This means candidates who qualify in the exam can apply for Group C recruitments for up to three years without retaking the PET.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern

The PET exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), carrying a total of 100 marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. Candidates will receive +2 marks for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong response.

The PET serves as the first stage of a two-tier recruitment system adopted by UPSSSC. Based on PET scores, candidates are shortlisted for Group C main examinations.

With lakhs of aspirants set to appear, the PET 2025 is seen as a crucial gateway for government job seekers in Uttar Pradesh.