'Internship Absolutely Mandatory' Says Arpit Kabra On Skills, Degrees, Employability At NDTV Yuva

NDTV Yuva 2026: CA Arpit Kabra, Central Council Member of the ICAI; Anil Somani, Founder and Executive Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School, New Delhi; and Dr Raj Kumar Hota, Dean and Professor at SOA Deemed to be University, discussed the relevance of traditional degrees versus skill-based learning and the future of employability in India at the NDTV Yuva 2026.

In an attempt to engage, exchange, and empower the next generation, the guest speakers talked about governance, internships, skills and employability. Experts flagged poor governance in the education system, calling for stronger institutional synergy.

"Organisations don't talk to each other, there is a huge vacuum" Kabra pointed out. He also stated that educated people are powerless. He added, "I believe that just as judges are given privileges, teachers should also be given similar recognition and privileges." He also emphasised that stronger synergy among top education bodies is essential.

Arpit Kabra highlighted three key parameters: power, performance, and people, as playing a significant role in the education system. Kabra also pointed out that internships are very important. "Internship is absolutely mandatory," he said. "Theoretically, everyone is reading the same stuff", Kabra added. According to him, learning skills along with the degree should be non-negotiable.

From the stage of NDTV Yuva, Dr. Hota addresses one important question: whether higher education should prioritise excellence or job readiness. According to Dr. Hota, educational learning must include real world values. "Upskilling is the need of the hour," he said. "Students need to be skilled, just getting into university will not help," Dr. Hota added.

Addressing the fight between skills, marks or dream job, Anil Somani highlighted that all three are important. "Education system in India is outcome driven, he pointed out. Marks are important in schools and colleges, while skills are necessary for job readiness. He advises the youth to follow their passion. Somani asked students to minimize risk and assure their career options.

Experts highlighted that skills are important for landing into your dream job, but at the same time it is very difficult to sustain without a degree.