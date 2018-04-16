UPSEE Admit Card 2018 To Be Released Soon @ Upsee.nic.in; Check Details Here UPSEE Admit card will be available online on the website www.upsee.nic.in to every candidate from April 20, 2018.

UPSEE Admit card will be available online on the website www.upsee.nic.in to every candidate from April 20, 2018. Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) registration was allowed till March 30, 2018. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will supervise the exam which is conducted for admission to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.The UPSEE 2018 entrance exam for B.Tech. and other professional bachelor degree programs will be conducted on April 29, 2018 while the entrance exam for post-graduate courses will be conducted on May 5 and 6, 2018.Downloaded UPSEE admit cards will be treated as valid admit card or hall ticket for admission to entrance examination halls.The candidates are advised to check the details of admit cards with regards to their category, sub-category, gender, rural weightage, Name, Father's Name etc. as mentioned on the Admit Card.According to the authorities, no candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination without admit card.If any candidate is unable to download their admit card, they should contact the helpline as indicated on the website http://www.upsee.nic.in or send an email to the mail address upsee2018helpdesk@aktu.ac.in."UPSEE-2018 may withdraw the permission to appear in UPSEE-2018 granted by mistake to a candidate who is not eligible to appear at the UPSEE-2018 even if an Admit Card has been issued and produced by the candidate before the concerned Centre Superintendent at the Examination Centre," said a UPSEE notification.In case of any reported correction, the final corrected admit card will have to be downloaded from website http://www.upsee.nic.in or https://aktu.ac.in before the examination date. Since successful candidates are required to produce the Admit Card at the time of counselling and admission, hence it should be carefully preserved until the admission process is completed.