UPSEE 2018: Application Date Extended; Last Date To Apply March 30

The UPSEE 2018 entrance exam for B.Tech. and other professional bachelor degree programs will be conducted on April 29, 2018. The entrance exam for post-graduate courses will be conducted on May 5 and 6, 2018. In the official notice, the University has also requested institutes and colleges in the state to not schedule any semester / entrance exam/ competitive examination on the mentioned dates.
The online application process began on January 23, 2018 and was due to end on March 15, 2018. The date has been extended now to accommodate students who may have missed the deadline.
CommentsUPSEE 2018 application form is available online on the UPSEE website (www.upsee.nic.in). There are two separate links, one for application to UG courses, MCA (Integrated) and MBA (Integrated) program and another for PG Courses. The information brochure is also available on the website and candidates should read it carefully before beginning the application process.
