UPSEE 2018: Application Date Extended; Last Date To Apply March 30

The last date for application to Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has been extended. Now, eligible candidates would be able to apply for the exam till March 30, 2018. Candidates would be able to apply till 5:30 pm on the last date. The date for one time data correction in application form will be announced later. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will supervise the exam which is conducted for admission to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges.The UPSEE 2018 entrance exam for B.Tech. and other professional bachelor degree programs will be conducted on April 29, 2018. The entrance exam for post-graduate courses will be conducted on May 5 and 6, 2018. In the official notice, the University has also requested institutes and colleges in the state to not schedule any semester / entrance exam/ competitive examination on the mentioned dates.The online application process began on January 23, 2018 and was due to end on March 15, 2018. The date has been extended now to accommodate students who may have missed the deadline. The UPSEE 2018 application form is available online on the UPSEE website (www.upsee.nic.in). There are two separate links, one for application to UG courses, MCA (Integrated) and MBA (Integrated) program and another for PG Courses. The information brochure is also available on the website and candidates should read it carefully before beginning the application process.