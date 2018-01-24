UPSEE 2018: Online Application Begins At Upsee.nic.in; Last Date March 15 Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh which is the organizing authority for UPSEE 2018 has begun the application process for the entrance examination.

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh which is the organizing authority for UPSEE 2018 has begun the application process for the entrance examination. UPSEE is conducted for techincal and professional degree and PG courses offered by institutes in the state. The exams are scheduled for Apri 29 for B.Tech. and other professional degree programs and on May 5 and 6 for post-graduate degrees. The application process has begun online on the official website for UPSEE 2018.



Important Dates: UPSEE 2018



Last date to apply online: March 15, 2018

Admit card download: April 2018



Note: If candidates are not able to download their admit card or there is an issue with information mentioned on the admit card they should bring it to the notice of relevant authority by April 20, 2018.



UPSEE 2018 Application Process



The application form is available online on the UPSEE website (www.upsee.nic.in). There are two separate links, one for application to UG courses, MCA (Integrated) and MBA (Integrated) program and another for PG Courses. The information brochure is also available on the website and candidates should read it carefully before beginning the application process.



The application fee for Male/Transgender candidates of general/ OBC category is Rs. 1300 and that for SC/ST category/ Female/ PH candidates of all categories is Rs. 650. The examination fee has to be submitted On-Line through Credit/debit Card/ Net Banking at the time of application process.









