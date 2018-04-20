UPSEE 2018 Admit Card For Paper 1 To Paper 4 Released; Download At Upsee.nic.in The admit card for papers 1 to 4 for UPSEE 2018 exam is available for download on the official website.

How to download UPSEE 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official UPSEE 2018 website: www.upsee.nic.in

Step two: Click on the 'Download Admit Card link".

Step three: Enter your application number, password and security pin correctly.

Step four: Click on 'Sign In'.

Step five: Download and take a print out of your admit card.



Check your admit card carefully for all the details mentioned. In case of any discrepancy you can contact the exam authority on the helpline number mentioned on the official website or send an email to upsee2018helpdesk@aktu.ac.in.



The corrected admit cards will be available for download on the official website and can be downloaded following the same steps. Make sure to keep the admit card safe and not to tamper with it. The admit cards could be downloaded from the official website till the day of the exam.



Click here for more



