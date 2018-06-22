UPSEE 2018 Counselling To Begin From June 25 Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2018 counselling process will begin on June 25, 2018.

UPSEE 2018 Counselling To Begin From June 25 New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2018 counselling process will begin on June 25, 2018.



As per the tentative counselling schedule, the registration process, document upload and fee payment will begin on June 25 and will end on June 29. Document verification process will begin from June 26 and will en don June 30, 2018.



For the round 1 of counselling process, candidates would be able to fill and lock their choices from June 26 till July 1. Seat allotment result will be published on July 2, 2018.



The counselling process for the second round will begin from July 6, 2018.



UPSEE exam is conducted by AKTU on behalf of Uttar Pradesh government for admission to engineering and other professional courses offered at institutes in the state. The exam is conducted for admission to first Year of B. Tech., B.Arch., B.Des., B.Pharm., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA, MBA(Integrated), MCA, and MCA (Integrated), and 2nd Year of B.Tech., B.Pharm., and MCA (Lateral Entry).



