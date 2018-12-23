NDA 2019 Notification In January 2nd Week

UPSC will release the official notice for the exam in January.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the official notification for NDA & NA exam in the second week of January, most probably on January 9. The exam will be held on April 21, if there is no alteration to the schedule that was released by the Commission earlier. Online registration will continue till February 4 at the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The exam is held for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

10+2 pass students are eligible to apply for this exam. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination however those appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Candidates are selected on the basis of the written exam conducted by UPSC and interview held by Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Only those candidates who qualify the written exam are shortlisted for the interview.

The final result of NDA & NA (I) 2018 exam was declared on November 27. A total of 379 have been declared qualified for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NDA for the 141th Course and Naval Academy for the 103rd INAC.

