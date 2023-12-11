UPSC Mains Result 2023: Detailed Application Form Released For Successful Candidates

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 result was declared last week.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for Civil Services Mains 2023 qualifiers. Those who have cleared the main exam need to fill out the DAF to participate in the personality test. Candidates can access the DAF-II by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in . The UPSC CSE Main result was declared last week.

The schedule for the personality test (interview) will be announced at a later time. The interview is set to take place at the Union Public Service Commission's office located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

UPSC CSE DAF II 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website - upscoline.nic.in

Select the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF II) link

Register on the portal

Complete the DAF II form properly

Submit the form and take a printout

The scorecards of candidates will be released on the Commission's website within 15 days following the announcement of the final results (after conducting Personality Tests/Interviews) and will be accessible on the website for 30 days.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), took place from September 15, 2023, to September 24, 2023.

2017 to 2021: 63% of UPSC Mains qualifiers from engineering stream

Government data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday revealed that out of the 4,371 candidates recommended in the Civil Services (Main) examination from 2017 to 2021, 63 per cent (2,783 candidates) belonged to the engineering background.

The data further showed that 23 per cent of the successful candidates in the UPSC Mains belonged to the humanities stream, while 315 had a science background, and 240 were from the medical science stream. The majority of the recommended candidates (75%) were male, with 25% being female.

Among the various languages used by the candidates, the top five were Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and Kannada. In terms of educational qualifications, 3,337 candidates held Bachelor's degrees, while 1,034 possessed higher qualifications.