Two Candidates, One Rank: UPSC Clears Confusion Over Rank 301 Claim

UPSC CSE Identity Row: The Union Public Service Commission has clarified the identity of the candidate who secured Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination after confusion emerged when two candidates with the same name claimed the rank.

Both candidates - named Akanksha Singh - appeared before media outlets with their admit cards, each asserting that they had secured Rank 301 in the national-level examination. One candidate is from Ara in Bihar, while the other is from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement issued today, the Press Information Bureau said the official Rank 301 holder is Akanksha Singh, daughter of Ranjit Singh and Neelam Singh, a resident of Abhaipur village in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Ghazipur candidate had earlier said on Facebook that her identity and rank were being impersonated. She shared documents she described as her original identification and e-summon to support the claim.

"It has come to light that my rank and identity are being impersonated by others," she wrote in the post.

Earlier, the other Akanksha Singh from Ara had told reporters she cleared the exam in her second attempt.

"I was confident about securing the result this time around. This was my grandfather's dream. He had a lot of belief in me," she said.

She is the daughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, founder of the banned militia Ranvir Sena, who was killed in 2012. She said she studied eight to ten hours daily while preparing for the examination.

The results of the Civil Services Examination 2026 were announced on March 6. A total of 958 candidates qualified for services including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Group A and B central services.