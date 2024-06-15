UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines

Union Public Civil Services (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on June 16, 2024 across the country including Imphal Centre.



Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout. The e-Admit Card must be preserved by the students till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024.





The following are some of the important guidelines that must be followed by students appearing in the exam:

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card will not be allowed to take the examination.

Applicants are also required to carry along the photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each session of the examination.

Candidates whose photograph on the e-Admit Card is not clear or the photograph is without his/her name will have to bring a photo identity card alongwith two passport size photographs.

In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the commission immediately by email (at email ID uscsp-upsc @nic.in) for taking decision in the matter.

Candidates must enter the examination venue 30 minutes before the scheduled time i.e. 9 am for the forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session. No student will be allowed the entry into the examination venue after closure of the entry. Candidates should also note that they will not be allowed to appear at any other examination venue except the venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

Applicants must not bring any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc to the examination hall. In case, any candidate brings such banned items, he/she will make his/her own arrangements for keeping the same outside the Venue as the Commission has refused to take any responsibility for the same.

Candidates are also advised to bring black ball point pen to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point en only.

Possession (even in switch off mode)/use of mobile phones and other Electronics/Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc) or violation of any instruction may result in cancellation of candidature of candidate and filing of FIR/police complaint against the candidate.

Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the examination rooms/ halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited.

Those candidates, who have changed their names after manticulation by adopting due process of law, must carry along e-Admit Card, Government issued Photo Identity Card and/or original Gazette Notification of the changed name for the each session of the Examination.

