UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 Exam: Check Time Table, Previous Year Question Papers

UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Stage 1 Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026 examination time table/date sheet. Both the General Studies and Engineering Aptitude (Paper 1) and Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication, Engineering (Discipline-Specific) (Paper 2) will be held on February 8, 2026 in objective mode. The first paper will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second paper from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who applied for the exam can check and download the date sheet/time table on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. The paper 1 will be held for 200 marks while the paper 2 for 300 marks for a duration of two hours and three hours.

UPSC Previous Year Papers- "ESE Previous Year Question Papers Prelims And Main Direct Link".'

Selection Process

The selection process consists of a Stage 1- preliminary examination, which is held in objective type format and used as a screening process for the mains examination (Stage 2). The mains are held as written examinations. The last stage candidates will be required to become eligible for the posts is the Personality Test.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2026: How To Download ESE Prelims Time Table?'

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Under the "Examinations" section, click on "Engineering".

Then, click on "UPSC 2026 Time Table".

The date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Candidates must bring the admit card issued by the commission to the exam centre for entry.