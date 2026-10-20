UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 Result 2026 Out: 8,956 Candidates Qualified, Check Details

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 result 2026 in a PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their result from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. As per the official result notice, a total of 8,956 candidates have been qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The result PDF contains the roll number of the qualified candidates. Those qualified in the written examination and have chosen Army (IMA/OTA) as their first choice are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website which is, joinindianarmy.nic.in to receive information regarding the SSB interview.

The exam was conducted on September 13, 2026 in three shifts in offline mode.

Direct link to download UPSC DS 2 Result

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to check their CDS 2 result 2026 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the page, click on the 'Active Examination' section

Step 3: Under this section select the CDS exam 2026 option.

Step 4: Now, click on the link titled "CDS 2 Written Result"

Step 5: Once the link is clicked upon the CDS 2 result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to look up their roll number

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

The marksheet of the candidates will be available on the commission's website, upsconline.nic.in within the 15 days of the date of publication of the final result of OTA course (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.