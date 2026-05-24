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The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2026 today, Sunday, May 24, at centres across the country. This year, around 8.19 lakh candidates (8,19,372) have registered for nearly 933 vacancies, making it one of the most competitive examinations in the country.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination is being held in two shifts in offline OMR-based mode. General Studies (Paper I) is taking place in the morning session, while the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II is scheduled for the afternoon. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their e-admit card along with a valid photo ID to their respective examination centres.

In a major change this year, UPSC is set to release the answer key shortly after the Preliminary Examination. Earlier, candidates had to wait for months as the answer key was released only after the final results. According to the Commission, the move aims to bring greater transparency to the examination process and help candidates assess their performance sooner.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 LIVE: Check all the latest updates here.

May 24, 2026 07:19 (IST)
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UPSC Prelims 2026 LIVE: Follow Dress Code

Candidates should wear simple clothes and avoid jewellery, metallic items, or fancy accessories for hassle-free security checks.

May 24, 2026 07:04 (IST)
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UPSC Prelims 2026 LIVE: Verify Centre Address, Reporting Time Early

Candidates should verify their exam centre address and reporting time in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

May 24, 2026 06:58 (IST)
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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Live: UPSC Prelims Exam Today

The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 today at centres across India. Lakhs of aspirants are appearing for one of the country's toughest competitive exams.

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