UPSC Civil Services 2024 Prelims Admit Cards Out, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services preliminary exam 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the cards from the official website – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.



The deadline to access the admit cards is June 16, 2024.



Candidates will be required to present their e-Admit Card along with the (original) photo identity card for securing an entry into the exam hall. The card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024.



The official website of the UPSC also mentions that the entry of the students into the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.



The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 exam will be held on June 16, 2024. The exam was previously scheduled for May 26.



The decision to revise the exam timetable was taken due to the Lok Sabha elections that were held in April-June 2024.



The commission has this year announced a total of 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS, which is lower than last year's 1,105 posts, while in 2021, it was 712 and 796 in 2020.



The Civil Services (Preliminary) exams will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section 2. There will be a negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidates in the Objective Type Question Papers.

