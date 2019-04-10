UPSC Declares Combined Defence Services (CDS) Written Exam Result

UPSC has declared the Combined Defence Services exam result at upsc.gov.in.

Written exam result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam has been released. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the merit list online. A total of 7,953 candidates have qualified for the interview round. The Service Selection Board of Ministry of Defence will conduct the interview. CDS exam involves two tier selection process-written exam and interview. Candidates who have qualified for the interview need to submit original certificates supporting their age, educational qualification, etc. Click here for details.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result," reads the notification released by UPSC. "The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered email ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so," it adds.

The exam is held twice a year for selecting candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy Dehradun 148th Course, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala Kerala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (207 F(P)), Officers Training Academy Chennai 111th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) and Officers Training Academy Chennai, 25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

