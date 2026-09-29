Uttar Pradesh PCS Interview Begins: E-Rickshaw Issue, Defence Industrial Corridor Among Key Questions

UPPSC Interview Questions: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has formally started the interview round for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (UP PCS) 2025 on September 28. Having successfully cleared the rigorous challenge of the UPPSC main examination, the state's future administrative officers are now being evaluated on their personality, knowledge, communication style, and quick decision-making abilities.

The process is being conducted with complete transparency and in an organised manner at 'Saraswati Bhavan,' located within the grand complex of the UPPSC in Prayagraj. According to the detailed schedule released by the commission, a total of 2,297 candidates, who qualified in the main examination, are participating in these interviews, hoping to realise their dream of selection into the state service.

Shift Timings, Document Verification

To ensure the interview process runs smoothly, candidates are being called in two shifts daily. The first shift begins at 9:30 am, while the second shift commences at 2 pm. Before entering the commission's premises, candidates undergo a thorough verification of their academic and other relevant original documents. For this purpose, candidates are required to submit self-attested sets of their application forms, attestation forms, preference forms, and category-related certificates.

Relaxed, Supportive Atmosphere

This time, the interaction between the interview board and the candidates is taking place in a highly relaxed and supportive atmosphere. Each interview panel comprises four subject experts who are asking questions focusing on the candidate's academic background, contemporary national and international issues, and practical scenarios. On average, each candidate's interview lasts between 15 and 25 minutes.

Type Of Questions Asked

Insights from candidates who have completed their interviews reveal that the commission's primary focus is not merely on testing theoretical knowledge but on assessing administrative perspectives and practical thinking. Candidates are being questioned on significant topics such as international relations, the application of artificial intelligence in rural areas, and Uttar Pradesh's contribution to the national GDP.

Additionally, questions regarding the Defence Industrial Corridor, the development of the Bundelkhand region, flood management, and infrastructure strengthening are being prominently featured.

The board is also presenting candidates with hypothetical scenarios and real-world administrative challenges. For instance, candidates are asked to formulate action plans to address the growing issue of e-rickshaws in cities or to outline the steps they would take as officials to further promote girls' education.

Those with a background in law are being asked about legal nuances relevant to their field, while candidates currently in service are being engaged in discussions regarding their present roles and administrative reforms, such as strategies to boost GST collection and measures to provide relief to traders.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the results of the PCS Mains examination 2025 on September 17. Out of the 10,284 candidates who appeared for the main exam, 2,297 were declared successful and shortlisted for the interview stage. The recruitment drive covers a total of 814 posts across 28 different categories; while two of these posts are to be filled solely based on the written examination, the interview process is being conducted for the remaining 812 positions.

The interview phase will span 19 working days, concluding on October 24. The final selection list will be prepared by combining the marks obtained in the written examination and the interview, paving the way for Uttar Pradesh to gain new Deputy Collectors, DSPs, and other senior administrative officers.

(With inputs from Deepak Gambhir)