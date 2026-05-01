UPPSC APO Prelims Result 2025 Out: 2,856 Candidates Qualify for Main Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Pre Result 2025. A total of 2,856 candidates have been declared successful in the preliminary examination and are now eligible to appear for the main examination.

The result has been released on the official website of UPPSC. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their status online.

UPPSC APO Pre Result 2025 Out for 182 Vacancies

UPPSC had invited applications for 182 posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer under advertisement number A-5/E-1/2025. The preliminary examination was conducted on March 22, 2026, across eight districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the commission, a total of 93,419 candidates had submitted online applications for the recruitment process. Out of these, 50,795 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination. Based on performance in the exam, 2,856 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage.

The commission has clarified that the result declared for the preliminary exams is purely provisional. Detailed information regarding the main examination schedule, online application process, and further instructions for qualified candidates will be issued separately through an official press release.

Direct Link for Result

UPPSC APO Cut-Off to Be Released After Final Result

UPPSC has also informed that the marks obtained by candidates and category-wise cut-off marks will be uploaded only after the final selection result is declared. The commission further stated that no request under the Right to Information Act, 2005 regarding marks or cut-off details will be accepted before the final result announcement.

The UPPSC APO preliminary examination was held in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, and Varanasi. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM with strict security arrangements at all centres.

Candidates who have qualified in the pre exam will now move forward to the main examination stage for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer.