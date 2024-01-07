UPJEE Polytechnic 2024 Registration Begins On January 8, Exam From March 16

UPJEE 2024 results will be declared on April 8.

The application dates for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) have been announced. The application process will commence on January 8, with a deadline set for February 29. UPJEE 2024 for polytechnic and other courses is scheduled to be held between March 16 and 22 for various groups. The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), in releasing the information brochure, announced that candidates have the option to apply for any four groups: group A, group B, group E1, group E2, group L to K.

The results for JEECUP UP JEE 2024 are scheduled to be declared on April 8. The admission counseling process will begin following the results. The JEECUP 2024 counseling is likely to be over by August 15, 2024, paving the way for students to commence their classes. Students will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key between March 27 and March 30.

UPJEE 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Sign up by providing your name and contact details

Fill in the necessary information as per the application requirements

Process the application fee payment through the online platform

Submit the application form for UPJEE 2024

Check the Information Brochure 2024 here for eligibility and more details

UPJEE 2024: Application fee

For general and OBC category candidates, the UPJEE 2024 registration fee is Rs 300, while SC and ST category candidates need to pay Rs 200. Payment options include debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

