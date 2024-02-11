Uttar Pradesh BEd Exam 2024: Registration Begins, Check Schedule, Pattern

UPJEE BEd 2024: Successful candidates will proceed to an online counselling process for seat allocation.

The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (UPJEE BEd) has commenced with a deadline set for March 3. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 24. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website of Bundelkhand University.

Candidates will have the opportunity to apply for UP BEd JEE 2024 with a late fee from March 4 to 10. The admit cards are tentatively scheduled to be released on April 13.

UPJEE BEd serves as the selection process for admission to BEd programs offered by various universities and colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

UPJEE BEd 2024: Exam Structure

The exam format comprises two papers - paper 1 and paper 2, each consisting of two parts with 50 questions in each part. Paper 1 includes questions on general knowledge and the Hindi language, while paper 2 covers a general aptitude test along with subject aptitude in arts, science, commerce, or agriculture.

