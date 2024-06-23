Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

UP Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Exam Result 2024 Out

UPCATET Result 2024: UPCATET is a state-level entrance exam for aspiring students seeking admission to agriculture and technology programs.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
UP Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Exam Result 2024 Out
UPCATET Result 2024: The exam was conducted on June 11 and 12.
UPCATET Result 2024: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology has announced the results for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Examination (UPCATET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, upcatet.org. Students are required to enter their registration number and password to access the result. The exam was conducted on June 11 and 12 this year.

UPCATET 2024 Result: Steps To Download

  • Go to the Official Website, upcatet.org
  • On the homepage, navigate to the "Important Dates of UPCATET-2024" section
  • Click on Download UPCATET Result
  • Enter your login credentials, check the results, and save it
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) is a state-level entrance exam for aspiring students seeking admission to agriculture and technology programs.

The universities that accept UPCATET 2024 exam scores include Mahatma Buddha University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology, and Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology.

UPCATET 2024: Exam Pattern

The entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses consists of 200 objective-type multiple-choice questions, totaling 800 marks. For MBA aspirants, the UPCATET-2024 examination will last two hours, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions totaling 400 marks.

UPCATET 2024: Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (UR, OBC, & EWS) must pay Rs 1350. Female candidates, as well as candidates of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) and all categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST, & EWS), have to pay Rs 1100.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPCATET, UPCATET Counselling, Eduaction News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Karnataka Examination Authority Extends Fee Payment Deadline for PGCET 2024 to June 24
UP Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Exam Result 2024 Out
Explainer: What Is The Controversy Surrounding NEET UG 2024 Results
Next Article
Explainer: What Is The Controversy Surrounding NEET UG 2024 Results
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;