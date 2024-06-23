UP Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Exam Result 2024 Out

UPCATET Result 2024: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology has announced the results for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Examination (UPCATET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, upcatet.org. Students are required to enter their registration number and password to access the result. The exam was conducted on June 11 and 12 this year.

UPCATET 2024 Result: Steps To Download

Go to the Official Website, upcatet.org

On the homepage, navigate to the "Important Dates of UPCATET-2024" section

Click on Download UPCATET Result

Enter your login credentials, check the results, and save it

Download and take a printout for future reference

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) is a state-level entrance exam for aspiring students seeking admission to agriculture and technology programs.

The universities that accept UPCATET 2024 exam scores include Mahatma Buddha University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology, and Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology.

UPCATET 2024: Exam Pattern

The entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses consists of 200 objective-type multiple-choice questions, totaling 800 marks. For MBA aspirants, the UPCATET-2024 examination will last two hours, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions totaling 400 marks.

UPCATET 2024: Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (UR, OBC, & EWS) must pay Rs 1350. Female candidates, as well as candidates of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) and all categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST, & EWS), have to pay Rs 1100.