Uttar Pradesh TGT Admit Card 2026 Released: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has officially released the UP TGT Admit Card 2026 on May 30, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026, for a total of 3,539 vacancies advertised under Advt. No. 01/2022. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible.

Direct Link to Download

How to Download UP TGT Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official UPSESSB website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Go to the "Latest Updates" section on the homepage.

Click on the UP TGT Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter the registration number and password/date of birth.

Submit the details.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

Details Mentioned on UP TGT Admit Card 2026

The admit card contains the following important information:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Exam date

Reporting time

Shift details

Examination centre address

UP TGT Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

The UP TGT written examination will be held on June 3 and 4, 2026. Candidates must reach their examination centres before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, or Driving Licence. A recent passport-size photograph may also be required.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and other gadgets, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates should also avoid carrying books, notes, papers, bags, or any unauthorized material.

Officials may conduct biometric verification and document checks before entry. Candidates are advised to follow all instructions issued by invigilators and maintain discipline throughout the examination process.