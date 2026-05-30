Uttar Pradesh TGT Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today: Know Steps to Download

UP TGT Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is set to release the Uttar Pradesh TGT Admit Card 2026 today, May 30. The examination is scheduled for June 3 and June 4, 2026.

Once activated, the admit card link will be available on the official UPESSC website. Candidates must download and print their hall tickets well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates will need their registration details to access the hall ticket online.

How to Download Uttar Pradesh TGT Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in

Click on the "UP TGT Admit Card 2026" link.

Enter the application number or registered mobile number.

Fill in the candidate's name, father's name, and date of birth.

Submit the details.

View and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future use.

The admit card will contain key information such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, exam date, and important instructions. Aspirants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the document and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

This year, the recruitment examination has attracted over 8.68 lakh applicants competing for 3,539 vacancies across various teaching subjects. The examination will be conducted at 614 centres spread across 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Among the available posts, Sanskrit and English have the highest number of vacancies, followed closely by Science and Mathematics. Candidates are advised to check their subject-wise schedule carefully and reach the examination centre on time.