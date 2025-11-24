UP Starts Online Registration For Diploma In Elementary Education; Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh government has commenced the registration of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) from today (November 24). Candidates can visit the official website to register online. The D.El.Ed is compulsory for teaching at the elementary level (Classes 1 to 8).

According to the official notification, the registration window opened on November 24 and will remain live till December 15. The online application fee can be deposited till December 16, and the online form print can be downloaded till December 18.

"No changes can be allowed once the form is submitted," according to the notification. It further advised candidates to verify all the entries before final submission, and it can be done only through updeled.gov.in.

The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum is 35 years. SC/ST candidates will be given five years of age relaxation, and candidates other than UP domicile will be treated as unreserved.

Form Fee:

Rs 700 for General and Other Backward Class

Rs 500 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe

Rs 200 for People with Benchmark Disability

Steps to fill the form: