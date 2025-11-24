National Institute Of Open Schooling Warns Students Of Fake Websites And Social Media Channels

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released an official notification warning students and parents about fake websites, Telegram channels, WhatsApp numbers, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels and applications. The complete list can be viewed by visiting nios.ac.in.

"It has come to the notice of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) that some fake websites and apps are providing misleading information about NIOS. The home pages and other content are copied from the original website with fraudulent intentions," said NIOS in a notification.

NIOS clarified that official information can only be accessed through nios.ac.in. "Responding to or engaging with such fake websites could result in compromising crucial personal information that may be misused," it added.

The institute further stated that there is no connection between NIOS and these fake websites. If anyone comes across any fake website or platform displaying NIOS content, it can be reported to sap@nios.ac.in.

The list includes 34 fake YouTube channels, 7 Telegram channels, 14 WhatsApp numbers, 7 Instagram accounts, 71 websites and 8 Google Play Store applications.

Students, parents and the general public are strongly advised to rely on the official NIOS website (nios.ac.in) and verified communication channels for any admission, examination, or result-related information. Sharing personal details or making payments through unauthorised platforms can lead to financial fraud and theft.