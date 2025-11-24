Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2026 Schedule Out, Check details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative schedule for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026. This tentative schedule will give candidates a clear idea and sufficient time for preparation. Candidates can visit the official website (cetcell.mahacet.org) to view the official notification and tentative schedule.

The examinations will begin on March 24, 2026 with the MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2026 (Master of Physical Education Common Entrance Test) followed by its offline field test on March 25. On the same day, 25 March, the MAH-M.Ed. CET-2026 (Master of Education) and MAH-M.HMCT CET-2026 (Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology) will be held.

The exams will end on 17 May 2026 with the MAH-MHT CET (PCM Group) second attempt. Candidates can check the datesheet by clicking this link.

Notably, from the 2026-2027 session, MHT CET will conduct exams for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), and Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses twice a year. The first exam will be mandatory for students while the second exam will be optional.

MHT-CET serves as the primary gateway for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and related professional courses in Maharashtra.

This change is primarily modelled after the national Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which conducts two annual attempts to provide candidates with more opportunities and fairness. Specific reasons include: