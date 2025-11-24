Young India Fellowship Opens Scholarship Applications For 2026-27 Academic Session, Apply Here

Young India Fellowship Scholarship 2025: The Young India Fellowship has invited applications for the academic session 2026-27 and registrations are currently open. Under this initiative, 100 individuals will receive partial or full financial support for their postgraduate diploma at Ashoka University.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates applying must necessarily have a undergraduate (UG) degree or equivalent from a recognized board in any discipline. Those who will complete their degree in 2026 Summer are also eligible to apply and having work experience (either full-time, entrepreneurship, freelancing or internships) is considered advantageous.There is no age limit for applying.

Common characteristics that the scholarship opportunity require are intellectual curiosity, drive, open-mindedness, potential for leadership and demonstrated record of engaging meaningfully with professional, academic and non-academic interests.

In addition to demonstrating potential for leadership, emotional maturity, strong intellectual ability and a commitment to improving the state of the world are also required.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website link ashoka.edu.in/yif-admissions.

On the homepage, click on "Apply Now" and login with your email id and password.

Then, submit the necessary details as required.

You will be successfully registered for the personal interview.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of four stages - online application, Personal interviews, Decisions and Scholarship allotment. Through applications, candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview and some candidates will be called for Chancellor Scholarship also. Then, it will be reviewd for offer, waitlist or denial of admission.

The last stage states "Admitted and Waitlisted candidates may apply for need-based scholarships".