UP Sanskrit Board Topper's Result Cancelled Over Document Fraud, Award Recovery Ordered

Rajneesh Yadav, who secured the top position in the Uttar Madhyama examination, equivalent to Class 12, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad, has been facing action following a departmental inquiry into alleged discrepancies in his documents.

His educational records from Purva Madhyama to Uttar Madhyama have been ordered cancelled. The authorities have also ordered the recovery of the Rs 1 lakh cash award, tablet, medal, and certificate given to him under the meritorious student honour programme.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad declared the examination results on April 24, 2026. Yadav, a student of Shri Ram Tahel Sanskrit Higher Secondary School in Yadunathpur Saifabad, Pratapgarh, scored 89.36 per cent in the Uttar Madhyama examination and stood first in the state.

The matter came to light after Jagat Yadav, a member of a neighbouring family, filed a complaint alleging discrepancies in the student's name and date of birth in various documents. According to the complaint, his earlier educational records, ration card, and electoral roll carried the name Ajay Kumar and listed his date of birth as May 13, 1998. The complaint alleged that his name was later changed to Rajneesh Yadav and his date of birth to July 1, 2010, in his Aadhaar card and other documents.

The complaint further alleged that these documents were used to obtain admission to a Sanskrit school and appear for the 2026 Sanskrit Board examination.

An FIR was registered at Aspur Devsara police station in connection with allegations of cheating, forgery, and fabrication of documents. Following this, Pratapgarh District Inspector of Schools Omkar Rana constituted a team to conduct a departmental inquiry.

The inquiry was conducted jointly by the principals of Government Higher Secondary School, Rasulpur, and Government Higher Secondary School, Sarai Ananddev. Records obtained from Shri Ram Tahel Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Yadunathpur Saifabad, were also examined.

The inquiry also found that the student had allegedly appeared for the High School examination from a school in Jaunpur under the name Ajay Kumar and had failed. It was alleged that changes were later made to his documents before he secured admission to the Sanskrit school.

The latest action follows an order issued on August 10, 2026, by Pratap Singh Baghel, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad and Director of Secondary Education. The order, based on the inquiry report and documentary evidence on record, states that Rajneesh Yadav allegedly passed examinations from Purva Madhyama to Uttar Madhyama using forged documents.

Omkar Rana, District Inspector of Schools, Pratapgarh, said the action was taken based on documentary evidence that emerged during the departmental inquiry. He said the August 10 order directs the cancellation of Yadav's educational records and recovery of the Rs 1 lakh award, tablet, medal, and certificate.

The case has also raised questions over the verification of documents during admission and the oversight of examinations conducted by the Sanskrit Board.

(With inputs from Amitendra Srivastava)