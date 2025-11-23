UP Police Recruitment And Promotion Board Announces 41,424 Home Guard Vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is inviting applications for 41,424 Home Guard vacancies across the state. The application window will close on December 17, 2025, and candidates can visit the official website of UPPRPB to fill the application. The board has stated that the number of vacancies may be changed and the recruitment can be cancelled at any time without providing any reason.

Candidates with any type of physical health issue or criminal record are not eligible to apply. It is compulsory to be a domicile of the region from which the application is being submitted.

Candidates must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Age relaxation will be given as per government quotas.

Application Fee:

Rs 400 for General, Economically Weaker Section, and Other Backward Classes

Rs 300 for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste

After scrutiny of the application forms, candidates will be invited for a written test which will consist of General Knowledge. There will be 100 questions for 100 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete it.

Steps to Apply for the Post: