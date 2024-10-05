UP Police Constable Results To Be Out By October End

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the results of the UP Police Constable 2024 exam by the end of October. As per report, the announcement was made by the office of the state chief minister. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the result by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.



The exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centres across 67 districts under stringent security measures, including biometric verification through fingerprint and facial recognition. The exam had previously been held on February 17 and 18, but it was cancelled due to paper leaks.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the exam, ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam would be conducted within six months in a transparent manner. Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women, appeared in the recruitment exam held earlier in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.



Steps to check the result: UP Police Constable exam 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for UP Police Constable Exam 2024

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: A new page will open on your screen

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

