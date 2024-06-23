UP CNET 2024: Results Out For Common Nursing Entrance Test

ABVMU CNET Result 2024: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) has announced UP Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) result for 2024. The result is available on the official website of ABVMU, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) has announced UP Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) result for 2024. The result is available on the official website of ABVMU, www.abvmuup.edu.in . Candidates who appeared for the Common Nursing Entrance Test 2024 can check their results on the official website using their login ID and password. The exam was conducted on June 14.

ABVMU CNET 2024: Steps To Check Results

Go to the official website of ABVMU

Enter your login credentials, i.e., your login ID and password

Check and download the result

Print the result for future reference

The entrance exam was conducted for the 4-year BSc Nursing program for admissions to 11,610 seats in nursing colleges affiliated with ABVMU Lucknow, SGPGIMS Lucknow, KGMU Lucknow, RMLIMS Lucknow, UPUMS Saifai, and all government and private deemed universities of Uttar Pradesh.

The exam was conducted in English in pen-and-paper mode using an OMR sheet. The test consisted of 200 MCQs and was worth 200 marks. According to the CNET 2024 exam pattern, the duration was 3 hours and 20 minutes with no negative marking.

Qualified students will be invited for two rounds of CNET 2024 counselling. Students who qualify for the exam will be required to deposit their prescribed fee. Those who fail to do so will lose their claim for admission to the course. Candidates will have to join the course within the specified period.