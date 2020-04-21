UP Board Warns Against Scam Calls About Exam Results

UP Board has warned students and parents against a scam call regarding UP Board result

Uttar Pradesh Board has warned public about fraud calls which claim to get students pass grade in board exam in exchange for money. The caller claims to be a board employee. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has also released a notice in this regard on its website.

The board in its notice says that along with the promise to get a student passed in the exam, a savings bank account number and corresponding IFSC Code is also being provided.

UP Board says that this is only creating confusion among parents and students about the board exam results.

The board has reiterated that the evaluation process for 2020 board examinations could not be completed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The board also maintains that none of its employees are involved in any such scam and emphasizes that it is a punishable offence.

UPMSP has also requested parents and guardians to not to fall in such traps and inform their district school inspector and police about any such calls including the phone number form which the call is received and the bank account number being provided.

The board also says that it is looking into the matter and is in constant correspondence with the concerned officers.

The board had earlier also released a notice alerting parents against a fake notice doing rounds which claimed that UP Board had decided to promote all class 10 and class 12 students without evaluation of exam papers.

