UP Board Result Date And Time: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out On April 23 At 4 PM

UP Board Result Date And Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results. According to the press note shared on its official X handle, the UP Board results for the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations will be declared on April 23 at 4pm. Once announced, students will be able to check and download their scorecards on the official websites as well as the NDTV Education portal.

How To Check UP Board Results 2026

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link for "UP Board High School Result 2026 (Class 10)" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026 (Class 12)" on the homepage

A new page will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button

Your UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Students can download their online marksheet after viewing their scorecard.

Result Declaration Process



The UPMSP will announce the results through a press conference. Following the declaration, the result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.

Official Websites To Check Results

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Check Results Via SMS

Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

Pass Criteria



To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks will have the option to appear for compartment examinations.

Results On DigiLocker, UMANG App

Apart from official websites, results will also be available on DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in).

Students can also check their results via the UMANG app by logging in with their mobile number, searching for 'UP Board', and entering the required details.

Toppers List, Stream-Wise Results

The board will release the toppers' list along with the results. Class 12 results will also be announced stream-wise. Students securing top ranks will be felicitated.

Re-evaluation Option



Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply online for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their answer sheets after the results are declared.