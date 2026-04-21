UP Board Results 2026 Soon, Confirms DigiLocker; Here's How To Check, Download

UP Board Results 2026 Soon: The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results will be declared soon, according to DigiLocker, the Government of India's platform for issuing and verifying documents and certificates. More than 53 lakh students are awaiting their results. According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25.



Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the NDTV Education portal, official websites, and DigiLocker.

Result Declaration Process

The UPMSP will announce the results through a press conference. After the announcement, links to download scorecards will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.

Official Websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Steps To Download UP Board Results 2026

Visit the official website

Click on the "UP Board Results 2026" link on the homepage

Enter the required credentials

Submit the details

Download the scorecard displayed on the screen

Check Results Via SMS

Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

Pass Criteria

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.

Results On DigiLocker, UMANG App

In addition to the official websites, results will be available on DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in). Students can also access their scores via the UMANG app by logging in with their registered mobile number, searching for "UP Board," and entering the required details.

Toppers List, Stream-Wise Results

The board will release the toppers' list along with the results. For Class 12, results will also be announced stream-wise. Top-performing students will be felicitated.

Re-evaluation Option

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply online for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their answer sheets after the results are declared.

This year, the board conducted the examinations from February 18 to March 12.