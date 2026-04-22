UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How To Check UPMSP Scores Easily On NDTV

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce Class 10 and 12 results on April 23. A total of 52,30,184 candidates registered for the examinations this year. Out of these, 27,50,843 students appeared for Class 10, while 24,79,341 students registered for Class 12. Once announced, students will be able to check and download their scorecards on ndtv.com.

Step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at ( ndtv.com/education ).

). Navigate to the " Board Exam Results 2026 " section.

" section. Click on the link for "UP Board High School Result 2026 (Class 10)" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026 (Class 12)" option.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

The board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The exams were held at 8,000 centres, including 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided schools, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.

Official Websites To Check Results

Results On DigiLocker, UMANG App

Apart from official websites, results will also be available on DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in).

Students can also check their results via the UMANG app by logging in with their mobile number, searching for 'UP Board', and entering the required details.