2.39 Lakh Skip Board Exams In Uttar Pradesh On The First Day: Reports

UP Board Exam 2020: 2.39 lakh students have skipped the exam on first day in the state

Highlights Over 56 lakh students registered for the exam in Uttar Pradesh this year.

Nearly 2.39 lakh students skipped the exam for Hindi on the first day.

In 2019, 20 per cent students failed in Hindi in UP Board exams.

Uttar Pradesh board examination started yesterday for high school and intermediate students. Nearly 2.39 lakh students, reportedly, skipped the first day of exam. The board held exams for Hindi paper on the first day for both classes.

A total of 56 lakh students had registered for the board examinations in the state out of which 2,39,133 did not turn up to take the exam, said news agency IANS.

On the first day of the exam, the board held exam for Elementary Hindi for High School students and General Hindi for Intermediate students. In 2019, the board had been in a soup for the number of students who failed Hindi exam.

Nearly 20 per cent of UP Board students who took the Hindi exams in Class 10 and Class 12 failed in the subject.

In Class 10, 5.74 lakh students failed in Hindi, which is 19 per cent of students who attempted the paper. In the Class 12 exam, 1.93 lakh students failed in Hindi. While fewer students failed in Hindi than Class 10, the number is still a higher percentage of Class 12 students taking the exam.

Another 2.30 lakh students failed in the Class 12 subject of General Hindi, taking the total number of students who failed in Hindi to 9,97,948.

The board exams in UP will conclude on March 3 for class 10 and March 6 for class 12. The board is expected to announce the exam results within two months.

Click here for more Education News