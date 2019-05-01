Nearly 10 Lakh Students Fail Hindi Board Exams In Uttar Pradesh

Nearly 30 lakh high school students wrote the Hindi board exam in Uttar Pradesh

In the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 10 lakh students failed in Hindi in the recently concluded Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year. Results for the UP board exams, which were released on April 26, showed that nearly 20 per cent of students who took the Hindi exams in Class 10 and Class 12 failed in the subject.

In Class 10, 5.74 lakh students failed in Hindi, which is 19 per cent of students who attempted the paper. In the Class 12 exam, 1.93 lakh students failed in Hindi. While fewer students failed in Hindi than Class 10, the number is still a higher percentage of Class 12 students taking the exam.

Another 2.30 lakh students failed in the Class 12 subject of General Hindi, taking the total number of students who failed in Hindi to 9,97,948.

A similar situation prevailed among students who appeared for the Mathematics exams in the UP boards. Over 7 lakh students failed in their math exams in classes 10 and 12.

