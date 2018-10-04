UP Board Exam 2019: Model Question Paper Available For High School, Intermediate Board Exams

UP Board Exam 2019: Model Question Paper Available For 10th, 12th Board Exams

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parsihad (UPMSP) has released the model question papers for Intermediate and High School board exams to be conducted in 2019. Next year, the board exams will be conducted in February and will be concluded within 15 days of commencement. The Board exams will begin tentatively on February 7, 2019, as announced by the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

The model test papers released by the board are an ideal way for students to understand the exam pattern and prepare for the exam.

For High School students, model paper has been released only for Mathematics and Science subjects.

In case of Intermediate, model question paper has been released for 40 subjects including vocational subjects.

The model question papers can be downloaded from the official website. The model question papers have been prepared on the basis of the exam pattern approved by the board and follows the marking scheme notified for the board exams.

In 2018, more than 29 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 board exams and almost 36 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams.

The pass percentage of students in 12th board exams was 72.43%in 2018 and was 75.16% for 10th students.

