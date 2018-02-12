UP Board Exam 2018: Second Paper Of Intermediate Exam Leaked A Day Before The Exam; FIR Lodged

Not only CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres but the administration is also maintaining a record of absentee students and students caught using unfair practices online. The government has also sought services of STF and local intelligence agencies to ensure that exams are conducted in the most fair manner.
A case was registered after seal of the envelope for English question paper was found to be broken. Center Administrator has been taken under custody for interrogation. 84-85 centers were affected by this. They were given different sets of papers: Gyanajay Singh, Hardoi ASP pic.twitter.com/IOuxTBIwXF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2018
Another incident of paper leak came to light yesterday. As per news agency ANI, the second paper of intermediate exam which was scheduled for today, was leaked a day before the exam, that is it was leaked yesterday.
Mathura: Second paper of intermediate exams scheduled for tomorrow leaked from Shri Giriraj Baba Saraswati Vidyalaya in Shahpur Chainpur. FIR registered against school principal— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2018
The paper was leaked from Shri Giriraj Baba Saraswati Vidyalaya in Shahpur Chainpur and an FIR has been registered against the school principal.
