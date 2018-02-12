UP Board Exam 2018: Second Paper Of Intermediate Exam Leaked A Day Before The Exam; FIR Lodged

Uttar Pradesh board exams started on February 6, 2018 and despite administration's extreme efforts, there have been cases of paper leak.

Education | Written by | Updated: February 12, 2018 13:38 IST
New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh board exams started on February 6, 2018 and despite administration's extreme efforts, multiple cases of paper leak have come to light. This year the administration has taken extra preventive measures to ensure a cheating free exam. The crackdown has resulted in about 10 lakh students skipping their board exams in the first week. As many as 66.37 lakh students had registered for the board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year which includes both class 10th and class 12th students. The high percentage of absentee students is being attributed to the stricter provisions this year.

Not only CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres but the administration is also maintaining a record of absentee students and students caught using unfair practices online. The government has also sought services of STF and local intelligence agencies to ensure that exams are conducted in the most fair manner. 

However, despite the consistent efforts to curb cheating and paper leak, the board exams in Uttar Pradesh have not been able to stay away from controversy. On February 9, 2018, seal of the envelope for English question paper was found to be broken and consequently a case was registered. The Center Administrator was also taken into custody for investigation. 
 
Another incident of paper leak came to light yesterday. As per news agency ANI, the second paper of intermediate exam which was scheduled for today, was leaked a day before the exam, that is it was leaked yesterday.
The paper was leaked from Shri Giriraj Baba Saraswati Vidyalaya in Shahpur Chainpur and an FIR has been registered against the school principal. 

