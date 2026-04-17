Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Likely On April 25: How To Check Marksheet

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely announce the board results for Classes 10 and 12 on April 25, 2026, according to reports. The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the UPMSP 2026 examinations from February 18 to March 12, for high school and intermediate students. Over 53 lakh candidates participated in the board examinations this year at 8,033 examination centres in 75 districts across the state.

The high school and intermediate results will be announced by the board officials in a press conference. Soon after the announcement, the result download link will be uploaded on the board's official websites. The UP board exam results will also be uploaded on the NDTV Education Portal. Candidates can use their login credentials to download their marksheets directly from the portal.

Official Websites

The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the scorecards on its official website. Check the list of official websites of the board for result declaration below.

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Last year, the UP board high school and intermediate results were declared on April 25.

Steps To Download

Students can view and download their board marksheets using the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website On the homepage, click on the link indicating 'UP Board Results 2026' Fill in the required details Download the scorecard

Besides the official website, students can also receive their board results over an SMS. Class 12 students can type UP12<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263. Similarly, Class 10 students can type UP10<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263.

Login Details Required

Class 10 and 12 students from the Uttar Pradesh board must keep their login credentials ready to access their marksheets.

District

Year

Roll Number

The board result will inform the candidates about their qualifying status, subject-wise marks distribution, and the total score.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of answer sheets online.