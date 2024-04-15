UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

UP Board Exams Result 2024: Evaluation process of answer sheets for both classes concluded on March 30.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for 2024 soon.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites: upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, result.upmsp.edu.in, once they are released. Students also have the option to check the board results using the SMS facility and DigiLocker.

The UPMSP concluded the evaluation process of answer sheets for both classes on March 30, 2024. Last year, the results for both Classes 10 and 12 were announced on April 25 for the academic year 2023-24.

This year, over 55 lakh students took the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations. A total of 29,99,507 students registered for the high school board exams, with 1,84,986 candidates not appearing.

According to the UPMSP, this year, a total of 29,47,311 students registered for the Class 10 board examination while 25,77,997 students registered for Class 12 examinations. The total number of students registered for the board exam in the academic year 2023-24 was 55,25,308, with over 3 lakh students leaving the exams midway.

In the academic year 2023-24, 89.78% of students passed the High School exams while 75.52% passed the Inter board exams. A minimum of 33% marks is mandatory for clearing the exams as per UPMSP norms.